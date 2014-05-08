* Nintendo planning console for lower-income gamers
* Will try different strategy to Microsoft for China -CEO
By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, May 8 Nintendo Co Ltd plans to
introduce a new kind of games console and software for emerging
markets as early as next year, to capitalise on higher
entertainment budgets amidst a growing middle class, its chief
executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Satoru Iwata said Nintendo would develop hardware and games
oriented towards consumers with lower incomes and less gaming
experience than those in developed countries.
Nintendo is searching for new business opportunities as it
buckles down and seeks to stem losses on its latest home game
console, the Wii U, whose flop has contrasted with blockbuster
sales for rival Sony Corp's Playstation 4.
Satoru said there were no plans to launch existing hardware
such as the Wii U or 3DS in emerging markets, including China.
"It would be difficult to enter those markets if we didn't
create something new... For the mass market you need to provide
something that most of the middle class can afford," he said in
an interview following an analyst briefing on Thursday.
Iwata declined to elaborate on the design and specification
of such a new device and did not specify the countries where it
would be sold, saying only that "emerging markets" referred to
those whose gaming potential had not yet been cracked.
In China, Iwata said Nintendo would try a different tack to
Microsoft Corp. The U.S. rival last month said it would
begin selling its Xbox One console through a Chinese partner
from September in Shanghai's free trade zone, after the
government lifted a ban on the sale of foreign consoles there.
"We think the Chinese market has a lot of potential, but I
don't think the lifting of the ban has solved all of the
difficulties in entering it. We need to study it more," he said,
adding that Nintendo would adjust its pricing to fit consumers
in emerging nations.
"For us, Microsoft's approach wouldn't work."
Iwata also said Nintendo will release high-tech figurines of
some of its most popular characters in time for Christmas this
year. The company hopes the models, which will be able to send
and receive data from games, will also stimulate software sales.
But the chief executive said he could not give any more
details on a new "non-wearable" platform announced in January
that will be oriented towards improving customers' quality of
life and encouraging them to stick to healthy pursuits.
Nintendo released its full-year earnings On Wednesday,
booking its third year in the red after disappointing sales of
its Wii U home games console. It has pinned a return to profit
this year on new game titles spurring higher sales of the
hardware.
Shares of Nintendo closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday,
compared with a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei index
.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)