TOKYO May 8 Nintendo Co Ltd Chief
Executive Satoru Iwata said on Thursday he plans to introduce a
new kind of games console and software for emerging markets as
early as next year, rather than launch existing hardware such as
its Wii U or 3DS.
Iwata told Reuters in an interview following an analyst
briefing that Nintendo would offer new hardware for countries
such as China, oriented towards consumers with lower incomes and
less gaming experience than those in developed countries.
Nintendo released its full-year earnings on Wednesday,
booking its third year in the red after disappointing sales of
its Wii U home games console.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight)