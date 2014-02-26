By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 26 Seth Fischer, one of Asia's
best-known hedge fund managers, wrote to Nintendo Co Ltd
on Wednesday urging the company to develop and sell
games for mobile platforms run by Apple Inc and Google
Inc.
The letter is the second that Hong Kong-based Oasis
Management Co Ltd has sent to Nintendo, in which it owns shares,
adding pressure on the Japanese company to branch out from its
underperforming consoles.
Oasis is pushing Nintendo to capitalise on the spread of
smartphones and tablets by releasing games that can be played on
any mobile device.
"Nintendo needs to embrace this thematic change in consumer
demand, behaviour and expectations to stay relevant," said
Fischer, Oasis' chief investment officer, in a letter obtained
by Reuters.
Fischer, who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore
Oasis Fund, opened his own hedge fund in 2011. The fund manages
about $200 million and holds Nintendo shares.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Christopher Cushing)