* U.S. and European consumers delaying purchases
* Price cut, software drive boost domestic 3DS sales
* Nintendo has started small amount of euro-based
procurement
* Shares in Nintendo up 0.6 pct, vs 0.8 pct rise in Nikkei
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Dec 7 Sales of Nintendo Co Ltd's
3DS games device will hit 3 million units in the
Japanese market within days, but consumers in the U.S. and
Europe seem to be delaying their holiday season shopping due to
poor economic conditions, the company said.
Nintendo slashed the price of the 3DS by about 40 percent in
August and announced a flood of new software, including titles
in the much loved Mario series, in a bid to prop up sales of the
gadget, which had slumped soon after its February launch.
As a result, the Kyoto-based firm expects to sell 4 million
of the machines in Japan within the first year, compared with a
worldwide target of 16 million units by March 2012.
"It has regained its momentum," President Satoru Iwata told
the Nikkei business daily in an interview, the content of which
was confirmed by a company spokesman.
But slashing the price was a painful step for the games
giant, resulting in losses on each 3DS unit it sells.
"Even though the penetration rate will grow this year, they
are bleeding money and therefore overall from an earnings
perspective we are not too optimistic," said Nanako Imazu, an
analyst at CLSA in Tokyo, who forecasts full-year sales of 15
million units, due to economic woes in North America and Europe.
BLACK FRIDAY
In the United States, Nintendo's largest single market, the
year-end gift-buying rush appears to be starting about two weeks
later than usual, Iwata said, but added that sales of new Mario
software had started off stronger than in Japan.
Last week Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo America
had told a Reuters Summit he was focusing on maintaining the
momentum after a strong showing on Black Friday, which
traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season in the
United States.
The Wii home console sold 500,000 units on Black Friday,
Fils-Aime said, while Microsoft said it sold 960,000 Xbox
consoles in the week of Black Friday, its best week of sales
ever.
But a survey published this week showed 38 percent of U.S.
consumers had already completed their holiday shopping by the
first weekend of December, boding ill for consumer technology
firms at what is normally their most lucrative time.
In the six months to September, Nintendo made about 34
percent of its sales in the Americas and 37 percent in Europe,
meaning it was hit particularly hard by the yen's rise against
both the dollar and euro.
That, along with the price cut, was one of the reasons why
the company slashed its forecast to a 20 billion yen net loss
for the year to March 2012. Nintendo has begun a small amount of
euro-based procurement to try to offset foreign exchange losses,
the spokesman said.
Shares in Nintendo rose 0.6 percent to 11,190 yen on
Wednesday, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the Nikkei
average. The company has lost about half its market
value since the beginning of the year.