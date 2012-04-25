By Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, April 26
TOKYO, April 26 In 2006 Nintendo took video
gaming out of the kids' room and into the living room, as its
hit Wii created a new niche as the console the whole family
could share.
But with that Wii boom waning, the successor being prepared
by the creator of Super Mario looks like a losing proposition as
Apple Inc and other smartphone and tablet makers take gaming to
the bathroom, the commuter bus and back to the bedroom.
Nintendo will report on Thursday its first ever
operating loss, after estimating a 45 billion yen deficit for
the business year just ended.
"They have been beaten by smartphones and tablets, in
particular, for consumers spending and, more importantly, time,"
said David Gibson, an analyst for Macquarie in Tokyo.
The company, which began in 1889 making playing cards in the
back streets of Kyoto, has been hammered by a precipitous
drop-off in sales of its Wii, DS handheld console and its new
3DS version.
A year ago Nintendo expected to sell 13 million Wii
consoles, 16 million 3DS handhelds and 11 million DS machines in
the financial year. In January it slashed its sales target for
all three, lopping 3 million off its Wii target, 2 million off
3DS and halving its prediction for the DS.
Promising to return his company to profit this business
term, Nintendo's boss, Satoru Iwata, blamed dismal sales on a
strong yen and economic gloom in Europe. No strategic rethink or
change to plans for the new Wii console, the Wii U, was
necessary, he insisted.
Yet what Nintendo faces is a fundamental shift in gaming
habits that analyst argue may require it to shrink its hardware
business and instead chase profits for Super Mario and other
game titles on devices built by other firms.
Its emerging foe is Apple, already the nemesis of
flagging Japanese titan Sony Corp, whose seamless
go-anywhere devices - the iPhone, iPad and rumoured plans for a
games controller and "iTV" - are positioning it to grab swathes
of the gaming market where Nintendo once held sway.
In a report this month, Macquarie's Gibson pointed to a
recent survey by mobile gaming site MocoSpace. It asked 15,000
gamers where they gamed; 53 percent said they played in bed, 41
percent in the living room, 72 percent commuting and 5 percent
on the toilet.
Yet a game started on a Wii can't be continued on a DS on
the way to work or school. The Wii U, slated to go on sale in
time for the year-end shopping season, does not address that
convergence hurdle.
Nintendo will have to sell the new console for as much as
$350 to break even, estimates Nanako Imazu, an analyst for CLSA
in Tokyo. That is $100 more than it charged for the Wii in 2006
and would outstrip both the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, which
can be picked up for less than $300.
BACK IN THE BLACK
Imazu said Nintendo, which earns about four-fifths of its
revenue overseas, should get a boost this business term from a
weaker yen and the launch of popular game titles including Mario
Party 8 and the latest installment of Dragon Quest from Square
Enix.
That should result in an operating profit of around 40
billion yen for the 12 months to March 31 - according to the
average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S - back into the black, although well below the earning
power it displayed during the Wii boom.
Nintendo will also likely have a year's grace to woo core
gamers to the Wii U, say analysts, before Sony's anticipated
launch of its PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's updated
Xbox at the end of 2013. Nintendo, nonetheless, will still have
to contend with the rising flood of smartphones and iPhones.
"Nintendo has to deal with the change and let Mario games be
played on non-Nintendo devices," said Imazu. "I think it will
take at least couple of years to see that."
Any drastic strategy shift that would dispatch the Mario
brothers into the realm of Android and Apple's iOS operating
system would likely require a change at the top of Nintendo,
said Macquarie's Gibson. And that likely won't happen for a
couple of years until the Wii U is shown to be a clear failure,
he added.
Unlike money-losing Sony, where time is running out to
counter the pounding it's getting from Apple and South Korea's
Samsung Electronics, Nintendo, sitting on oodles of
cash it made selling the Wii - about $14 billion - at least has
time to mull its choices.
"With its 8,000 yen a share in cash, it can afford to still
make a bet that its hardware will sell," said Gibson.