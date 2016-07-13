* 1,300 Australia gamers said to report problems over 2 days
* Shares down in Tokyo amid concern global rollout may slow
* Tech glitches add to privacy, security headaches
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 13 Growing numbers of
Pokemon Go players in Australia, one of three countries where
Nintendo Co's smash-hit mobile game is available, are
complaining they're having trouble logging in, raising concerns
the Japanese firm may not be able to roll the game out globally
as quickly as planned.
Shares in Nintendo fell nearly 6 percent in Tokyo early on
Wednesday after a three-day surge on the successful U.S. launch
of the augmented reality game last week added 1.2 trillion yen
($11 billion) to the company's market value. Based on the 1990s
Japanese franchise, the augmented reality game topped Apple
Inc's free app charts.
By 0220 GMT on Wednesday, a total of about 1,300 Pokemon Go
users had reported problems accessing the game in Australia over
the last two days, according to website aussieoutages.com, which
tracks digital service disruptions.
The game has only been released in the United States,
Australia and New Zealand, and Nintendo has said launches for
other countries including Japan - one of the world's biggest
gaming markets - are due soon.
Both Nintendo and Niantic, which developed the game in
tandem with Pokemon Co, declined to comment. Nintendo owns a
third of Pokemon Co and has an undisclosed stake in Niantic.
Some gamers in Australia have speculated servers were
overloaded because players in the United Kingdom, where the game
is not yet available domestically, were trying to log on.
"When Pokemon Go servers experience issues, so do I," a user
with the handle @_emilymcc wrote in a post on the
aussieoutages.com website.
The reported disruption adds to a flurry of headaches
Nintendo is facing with Pokemon Go.
Security researchers raised concerns about the vulnerability
of users' data after finding that Pokemon Go players signing
into the game via a Google account on an Apple operating system
device unwittingly gave "full access permission" to Google
accounts.
Meanwhile cases of armed robberies and injuries involving
Pokemon Go players have also been reported.
($1 = 104.6300 yen)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield
in WELLINGTON; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)