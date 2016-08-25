TOKYO Aug 25 A Japanese truck driver playing
Pokemon Go while driving hit two pedestrians, killing one and
injuring the other, state broadcaster NHK said, in Japan's first
death related to the Nintendo Co craze.
Police in the western city of Tokushima arrested the driver
after the accident on Wednesday evening on suspicion of
negligent driving, NHK said.
A spokesman for Niantic, which developed Pokemon GO jointly
with Nintendo affiliate Pokemon Company, said the company was
aware of the accident.
He said that earlier this month it had added a pop-up to the
Pokemon Go screen when it detected an increase in speed asking
for confirmation the user was not driving.
He didn't say whether the developer would take further steps
to guard against accidents.
The popularity of augmented-reality Pokemon Go around the
world has generated crowds of people in parks and other public
places as user search for monsters, but has also been blamed for
injuries and robberies of distracted users.
Signs at parks and other places in Japan have asked users to
avoid creating a nuisance.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)