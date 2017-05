TOKYO, July 27 Pokemon GO Plus, an accessory for the hit augmented reality mobile game, will be launched in September instead of the end of this month as originally planned, Nintendo said on Wednesday.

A spokesman at Nintendo Co, one of the game's creators, said the delay was due to software adjustments needed for the accessory to operate in sync with the game. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)