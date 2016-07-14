(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 14 Pokemon GO, a mobile game that
has rocketed to the top of Apple Inc and Android app
stores in record time, looks set to challenge young internet
companies which specialize in increasing foot traffic for small
businesses and may end up playing a role in major brands'
marketing, according to industry experts.
The augmented reality game from Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd
, where players walk around real-life neighborhoods to
hunt down virtual cartoon characters on their smartphone
screens, has more than 65 million users in the United States
just seven days after launch.
That is more users than Twitter Inc, and the game
is already helping local restaurants, coffee shops and small
retailers to attract new customers.
L'inizio Pizza Bar in Long Island City in New York claims
its sales jumped 75 percent over the weekend by activating a
"lure module" feature that attracts virtual Pokemon characters
to the store, thereby tempting in nearby players. The store's
manager spent $10 to have a dozen Pokemon characters placed in
the location, according to a report in the New York Post. (nyp.st/29zU4HO)
That sort of instant effect is a potential threat for
Groupon Inc, LivingSocial Inc, Foursquare and other
relatively new companies which have revolutionized online
marketing for small businesses in the last few years.
Pokemon GO's instant popularity appears to be the result of
nostalgia for the classic 20-year-old cartoon franchise and
players' desire to win kudos within the game by capturing as
many characters as possible.
"People born in the 1980s and 90s, they grew up with this.
It's approachable and reassuring and that's why
it's gone from zero to millions of users in just a few days,"
said Jeremiah Rosen, managing director at creative agency
Reason2Be in New York City. "I see McDonald's, Home Depot,
national brands playing into the culture."
A report on tech news site Gizmodo on Wednesday said a
student in Australia had uncovered code in the game's workings
that indicated a sponsorship system and mentioned the name of
McDonalds Corp (bit.ly/2a9DjnF). McDonald's
declined to comment on the matter or any of its marketing plans.
DISRUPTING DISRUPTERS
The popularity of Pokemon GO threatens companies like
Foursquare, which has a service called Swarm offering coupons
and prizes to customers who "check in" at participating venues,
and social e-commerce sites like Groupon and LivingSocial, which
many businesses use as a vehicle to offer discount deals. Such
"daily deal" sites get a cut every time a customer buys a
retailer's coupon.
Groupon and LivingSocial were not immediately available for
a comment. Foursquare said it was too soon to tell the impact of
Pokemon GO.
Marketing experts said small businesses may increasingly
turn to Pokemon GO - and redirect some of their marketing spend
- as the mobile game racks up a bigger user base.
"With Pokemon GO, you are seeing it as bypassing a lot of
digital (marketing) channels that the brick and mortar shops
have been relying on for the past few years," said
Christophe Jammet, director of social media and mobile at
consultancy DDG in New York.
"There hasn't been a geolocation social platform that can
lure so many people all at once."
Pokemon GO players are highly engaged, spending far more
time in the app than they do with some of the most popular
social apps such as Facebook Inc's Instagram and
messaging services WhatsApp and Snapchat, according to
SimilarWeb, a market intelligence and web analytics firm.
Many shops are attracting customers by advertising
themselves as "Poke Stops," a place where gamers can grab new
Pokemon balls and increase their level of power within the app.
Experts said it is only a matter of time before major brands
jump on the bandwagon.
"They are already looking into it," said Tom Kelshaw,
director of technology at Maxus Global, a media investment
management group in New York.
The Pokemon GO craze - and potential for further revenue
from third parties - has sent Nintendo's shares skyrocketing
since the game's debut on Thursday, adding nearly $10 billion to
the company's market value.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bill Rigby)