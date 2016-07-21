By Eveline Danubrata
| JAKARTA, July 21
JAKARTA, July 21 Avid players of smash-hit
mobile phone game Pokemon GO in Indonesia, home to the world's
largest Muslim population, are not letting religious decrees or
security warnings get in the way of their mission to catch their
next cartoon creature.
Nintendo's augmented reality app, in which players
walk around real-life places to hunt virtual characters on their
smartphone screens, has become an instant hit globally, almost
doubling the market value of the Japanese game-maker.
But not everyone is cheering it.
Saudi Arabia's top clerical body recently renewed a
15-year-old fatwa, or edict, that declared the Pokemon game
franchise un-Islamic, saying it promotes gambling and the theory
of evolution, among other concerns.
The fatwa, however, made no mention of the successful new
Pokemon GO mobile game.
The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the country's top Muslim
clerical body, has not made a formal statement on Pokemon GO,
senior official Amidhan Shaberah told Reuters. But he said the
game carries "more harm than benefits" as it can make people
"intoxicated", at the cost of their work or studies.
Indonesian security officials have said it could allow
enemies to gather sensitive satellite data, according to local
media. Officials have also banned people from playing in the
presidential palace premises.
A spokeswoman at Pokemon Co, which produced the title with
Nintendo, said the game was designed for enjoyment and not to
promote social ills.
Pokemon GO has not been officially launched in the country
of 250 million people - an enthusiastic adopter of social media
apps - but tens of thousands of Indonesians are already getting
it by using a proxy location on their smartphones that gives
them access to app stores of other countries.
"I will not stop playing unless the reason is realistic,"
said Mohammad Resja Ilham, a 24-year-old radio host who catches
Pokemons on his way to work and back home, and up to five hours
on weekends.
"I can meet new people when I play, it's really fun."
Businesses are also cashing in.
Indonesian telecommunication service provider PT XL Axiata
Tbk is offering a 20 percent discount for certain 4G
data packages to "take advantage of the Pokemon GO trend",
spokeswoman Turina Farouk told Reuters.
Last Saturday, Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab
offered deals to Pokemon hunters who hopped on its vehicles to
get to the National Monument in the Indonesian capital.
"People are crazy about it now," said Ridzki Kramadibrata,
Indonesia managing director for Grab. "I was there (the National
Monument) myself and managed to catch some Pokemons."
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Yuddy
Cahya and Cindy Silviana)