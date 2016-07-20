TOKYO, July 20 Shares in Nintendo Co
opened down 8 percent on Wednesday after the game operator more
than doubled its market value in the past seven sessions powered
by the record-breaking success of its Pokemon GO mobile game.
The game, which marries a classic 20-year-old franchise with
augmented reality, is on its way to becoming the first mobile
game to break the $4 billion-per-year wall, beating Candy Crush
Saga and Supercell's Clash of Clans, according to Macquarie
Research. TechCrunch reported the game will be launched in Japan
on Wednesday.
Shares of Japan's McDonald's Holdings Co
piggy-backed the Pokemon GO craze, rising as much as 12 percent
in early trade on a media report the fast-food chain operator
would become the game's first sponsor.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)