TOKYO, April 26 Nintendo Co Ltd said
on Thursday it will return to profit this year, helped by a
weakening yen, after posting its first annual operating loss on
shrinking sales of its ageing Wii gaming console and weak demand
for its new 3DS handheld device.
For the current financial year to March 31, Nintendo
predicted operating profit of 35 billion yen ($429.9 million),
co mpared with a consensus estimate of a 40 billion yen profit,
based on forecasts by 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The operating loss of 37.3 billion yen in the year just
ended compared with a consensus estimate of a 41.4 billion yen
loss.