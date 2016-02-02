TOKYO Feb 2 Japan's Nintendo Co
reported a 5.3 percent increase in third-quarter operating
profit, in line with analysts forecasts, as lower costs helped
offset a decline in overall sales.
Operating profit for the October-December quarter rose to
33.5 billion yen ($277.6 million) from 31.8 billion yen a year
earlier, as costs fell 27 percent, outpacing an 18 percent
decline in sales.
The profit was in line with an average 33.2 billion yen
estimate of six analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The company also reiterated its full-year outlook for an
operating profit of 50 billion yen through March, a two-fold
jump from the previous year.
Nintendo disappointed gaming fans in October when it said it
pushed back the much-awaited launch of its videogame service for
smartphones by a few months to March 2016.
($1 = 120.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)