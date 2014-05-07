TOKYO May 7 Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on
Wednesday said it expects to return to profit in the current
business year after three straight years of losses, helped by a
series of new video games for its Wii U console.
The game maker forecast operating profit of 40 billion yen
($394 million) for the year ending March 2015, much better than
the 21.2 billion yen mean estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast would reverse a 46.43 billion yen loss for the
year ended March 31.
Shares of Nintendo closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the
announcement, compared with a 2.9 percent decline in the
benchmark Nikkei index.
($1 = 101.5550 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)