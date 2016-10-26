OSAKA Oct 26 Japanese videogames maker Nintendo
Co on Wednesday reported a second-quarter operating
loss, falling short of analyst estimates, due to a stronger yen
that eroded the value of income earned abroad.
The company posted a 812 million yen ($7.79 million) loss
for the three months to Sept. 30, versus a 7.83 billion yen
profit in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine
SmartEstimate of 2.11 billion yen in profit drawn from six
analyst estimates.
Nintendo also cut its operating profit outlook for the year
through March to 30 billion yen from a July estimate of 45
billion yen.
($1 = 104.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)