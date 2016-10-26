OSAKA Oct 26 Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co on Wednesday reported a second-quarter operating loss, falling short of analyst estimates, due to a stronger yen that eroded the value of income earned abroad.

The company posted a 812 million yen ($7.79 million) loss for the three months to Sept. 30, versus a 7.83 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 2.11 billion yen in profit drawn from six analyst estimates.

Nintendo also cut its operating profit outlook for the year through March to 30 billion yen from a July estimate of 45 billion yen. ($1 = 104.1800 yen)

