TOKYO Jan 8 Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd
jumped as much as 6 percent to a 2-1/2 year high on Wednesday
after China temporarily lifted a 14-year-old ban on selling
video game consoles.
The move could pave the way for Nintendo, Sony Corp
and Microsoft Corp to enter the world's third-largest
video game market in terms of revenue.
"Nintendo hasn't had a catalyst for a long time, so if it
can revive (via) the Chinese consumer market then it would be
positive," a Tokyo-based trader said.
However, Sony shares slipped 0.3 percent to 1,794 yen. The
trader said this reflected the fact that Sony has several lines
of business, not just game consoles. Sony also rallied more than
Nintendo in 2013, climbing 91 percent to Nintendo's 55 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei jumped 57 percent last year.
The trader also said Nintendo's stock was benefiting from a
weaker yen on Wednesday.
The yen was quoted at 104.69 yen to the dollar, not
far from a more than five-year high of 105.45 yen set on Jan. 2.
Nintendo was the ninth-most traded stock on the main board.
