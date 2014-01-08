* Nintendo is seventh most-traded stock in Tokyo
TOKYO, Jan 8 Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd
jumped as much as 7.5 percent to a two and a half-year high on
Wednesday after China temporarily lifted a 14-year-old ban on
selling video game consoles.
The move could pave the way for Nintendo, Sony Corp
and Microsoft Corp to enter the world's third-largest
video game market in terms of revenue.
"Nintendo hasn't had a catalyst for a long time, so if it
can revive (via) the Chinese consumer market then it would be
positive," a Tokyo-based trader said.
Still, console makers are likely to face an uphill battle in
a country where a whole generation has grown up without a Wii,
PlayStation or Xbox. The most popular video games in China are
often free to play with gamers only paying for add-ons such as
weapons or extra lives.
Price may also be a problem for console makers looking to
expand in China. More than 70 percent of Chinese gamers earn
less than 4,000 yuan ($660) a month, according to Hong
Kong-based brokerage CLSA, not much more than the price of a new
Xbox One in the United States.
Another possible hurdle is the availability of illegal
consoles, which are modified to run pirated games.
A Nintendo spokesman said on Tuesday the company was still
unsure what the opportunities were in China.
Its shares, the seventh most-traded on the main board so far
on Wednesday, rose 6.8 percent to 15,280 yen, while the
benchmark Nikkei average gained 1 percent.
The Tokyo-based trader said Nintendo was also benefiting
from a weaker yen. The Japanese currency was quoted at 104.69
yen to the dollar, not far from a more than five-year
high of 105.45 yen set on Jan. 2.
In contrast, shares of Sony, whose business extends beyond
game consoles and which is less sensitive to a weaker yen,
slipped 0.2 percent to 1,796 yen. Sony's stock outperformed its
rival in 2013, rallying 91 percent against Nintendo's 55
percent.
($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan)
