TOKYO Jan 30 Nintendo Co Ltd President
Satoru Iwata said on Thursday the company was sticking to its
strategy centred on a combined hardware and software platform,
which has come under criticism after the flagship Wii U console
posted disappointing sales.
Iwata said he did not take a pessimistic view of the future
of video game consoles, a day after Nintendo posted dull
quarterly earnings and announced a share buyback to soothe
market worries about its future.
Nintendo's shares have come under heavy pressure since it
announced earlier this month that it would post its third annual
operating loss in a row.