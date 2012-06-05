* Wii U comes with custom "Super Mario" title
* Video content beefed up
* System can work with two GamePad controllers
By Liana B. Baker and Malathi Nayak
LOS ANGELES, June 5 Nintendo Co Ltd
will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title
for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese
company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that
helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit.
Nintendo, which was knocked off its perch at the pinnacle of
gaming industry hardware by Microsoft Corp's Xbox in
recent years, formally unveiled a white console on Tuesday,
saying it will support two "GamePad" controllers designed to
look and function like tablets.
The Wii U - which will carry video content from Netflix Inc
, Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc's YouTube
and Hulu - will hit store shelves in time for the holidays.
Nintendo did not put a price tag on the device.
The first console from Nintendo in six years will come with
a social gaming network dubbed "Miiverse". But it will need a
vast library of software - including the star of its stable,
Super Mario - to have any hope of matching the Wii's success.
Nintendo needs to fend off upstart challengers like casual
game makers and apps for mobile devices like Apple Inc's
iPad, which are making inroads into the $78 billion
videogame market.
The decades-old "Super Mario" franchise features its
namesake plumber traversing different adventure scenarios. It
spearheaded Tuesday's presentation of a plethora of games
intended for the Wii U, including "Nintendo Land".
"Every time a new Nintendo home console is announced, we
start hearing familiar feedback from long term fans: 'Sounds
great but you've got to have a Mario game,'" Nintendo of America
President Reggie Fils-Aime told a packed theater at the E3
gaming conference in Los Angeles.
The Japanese gaming company, however, left many in the
audience wanting more information - especially on the cost,
given that Nintendo is playing catch-up with Microsoft and Sony
Corp's heavily discounted hardware.
"I am still not convinced about whether they can retain the
audience who bought the Wii, as well as hardcore gamers," said
James Brightman, U.S. editor for trade publication Games
Industry International.
The new Mario installment will create buzz with gamers but
Nintendo could have done more to showcase its hit franchises,
such as the noticeably absent "Zelda" title, he added. "There
are big questions here, like 'How much is it?' and 'When exactly
will it launch next fall?'"
Plus, while Nintendo said the Wii U will have Netflix and
Hulu Plus on it, it did explain how it will work or what it
would look like on the new consoles, Brightman said.
HOPING FOR A REVOLUTION
Analysts said Nintendo, which traces its origins back more
than a century to the streets of Kyoto, badly needs a hit.
In 2011, it launched the 3DS handheld device to
disappointing sales in part because it initially lacked new
versions of its top games.
The original Wii revolutionized the industry by introducing
motion-controlled gaming, and outsold rivals like the Microsoft
Xbox and Sony PlayStation 3. But sales have been slowing,
triggering the company's first annual operating loss and a major
stock slide.
While investor reaction has so far been lukewarm on the Wii
U, the videogame industry is embracing the first console to hit
the market in years. Ubisoft said this week it is
developing eight games for the Wii U's launch.
Executives at Ubisoft said the company was lured by the
chance to have players use two screens in one game.
"The Wii U is really interesting in terms of asymmetrical
game play, with one player doing something and one other player
doing something at the same time," Xavier Poix, studio director
of Ubisoft France, said in an interview.
But after seeing Nintendo's presentation on Tuesday, M2
Research analyst Billy Pidgeon said Nintendo will need to work
hard to explain why a second screen is necessary.
"It is kind of a complicated sell. You're asking people to
play games in different ways," he said.
The last time Nintendo published a new Super Mario title
when a home console was introduced was in 1996, with the
Nintendo 64.
The tablet controller will also have a headphone jack, a
camera in the front allowing for video chat, and a microphone
and motion gaming capabilities and trigger buttons on the back
of the tablet for shooter games.
But Nintendo focused less on the hardware on Tuesday and
more on the games it will bring to the Wii U. The company did
not give a release date for the latest Mario game but executives
showed off different levels featuring its signature fixtures:
Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and gumbas.
The company also showed off games made by other companies
built for the Wii U, such as Warner Brother's Batman Arkham
City: Armored Edition.