(Corrects to say Wii U is first home console in 6 years, not 16
years)
* Basic 8GB Wii U to cost $299 in U.S., 26,250 yen in Japan
* 100 million Wii machines have sold, but sales flagging
* New console features entertainment service, "TVii"
By Malathi Nayak and Tim Kelly
NEW YORK/TOKYO, Sept 13 Nintendo Co's
"Wii U", packed with innovative TV and video features, will hit
U.S. store shelves on Nov. 18 as it plays catch-up with
Microsoft and Sony and aims to lure gamers back from the
Internet and mobile devices.
The first Nintendo home console in six years will allow
users to make personal TV and video programming lists and record
shows through TiVo and other digital recording services.
"It should be the entertainment hub in the center of the
house," said Scott Moffitt, Nintendo of America's executive vice
president of sales and marketing.
The machine, starting at just under $300, will also come
with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title.
For Nintendo, known for its game-centric approach, adding an
entertainment component is a positive step, said Billy Pidgeon,
an analyst at M2 Research. "It's a must-have right now and with
this, they can catch up somewhat to Microsoft's Xbox offerings."
The Wii U is the first console machine to be sold by a major
gaming industry company in more than six years. With a new
Microsoft Corp Xbox and updated Sony Corp
Playstation expected in 2013, sales will offer
clues as to whether more advanced, next-generation game hardware
can boost the ailing video game console and packaged games
market.
Gamers have migrated steadily online or to mobile devices
such as Apple Inc's iPad and this shift has weakened
video game hardware and software sales.
The Wii has been a bonanza for Nintendo, with 100 million
sold, but demand is waning. In the three months to June 30, Wii
sales more than halved to 710,000 from 1.56 million a year
earlier.
Nintendo, which is struggling to reverse years of losses,
badly needs a hit. But the console is launching into a holiday
season of tooth-and-nail competition.
Consumers are "going to make choices this holiday whether
they want to buy a Fire, an iPhone 5, an iPad, a Wii U, and it's
the broadest group of products and services we've ever seen,"
said P.J McNealy, CEO of Digital World Research.
The original Wii became the world's biggest selling home
console shortly after its 2006 launch, with motion-controlled
gaming and a slew of software titles that appealed to users
beyond traditional gamers.
Nintendo hopes that its "TVii" feature will help spruce up
demand. It will stream video from Netflix Inc,
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc's YouTube, and
Hulu, taking a page from the Xbox.
A "GamePad" touch-screen controller can function as a remote
control, and that second screen can be used to create
personalized program lists. The controller, which enhances the
video streaming and gaming experience, helped push its price tag
above rival consoles. Sony's PlayStation 3 and Microsoft's Xbox
360 start at $250 and $200, respectively.
The Wii U will go on sale in Japan on Dec. 8 for about $340
(26,250 yen).
"Just looking at the price, it does seem a little high,"
Richard George, Nintendo executive editor at video game website
IGN.com. "The catch is that the initial five to six months of
the console, most of the people buying will be hardcore Nintendo
fans."
NEXT-LEVEL HARDWARE BATTLE
Repeating the Wii's success, however, will be tough as
Nintendo battles not just Microsoft and Sony but also tablet and
smartphone makers led by Apple that are eating into the $78
billion gaming market.
Apple on Wednesday revealed its latest iPhone with features
that allow users to view their smartphone images and games on
TVs equipped with an Apple TV receiver.
For now, Nintendo, which began in 1889 making playing cards
in the back streets of Kyoto, has a big enough cash pile built
up during the Wii boom -- about $14 billion -- to stick with its
hardware strategy.
But if the Wii U fails to win over gamers, it may have to
consider leveraging its software assets by letting Super Mario
roam across devices built by other companies, analysts say.
The Wii U, unveiled in June, is available in black and white
and has a 6.2-inch touch screen that includes a stylus.
Supporting two "GamePad" controllers designed to look and
function like tablets, the first new console from Nintendo in
six years will come with a gamer's social network called
"Miiverse", though executives did not provide much more detail.
In addition to the basic 8 gigabyte model costing $299.99,
Nintendo will sell a "deluxe" 32 GB version for $349.99 in the
United States and 31,500 yen in Japan. The "deluxe" package will
include its new Nintendo land game.
Nintendo will offer 23 original Wii U games. Third-party
titles include Mass Effect 3 from Electronic Arts,
Darksiders II from THQ, Ubisoft's exclusive
Wii U title Zombie U and Activision Blizzard's Call of
Duty: Black Ops 2.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo and Nayak Malathi in New York;
Editing by Michael Watson, Maureen Bavdek, David Gregorio and
Richard Chang)