TOKYO, Sept 19 Former Nintendo Co Ltd
President Hiroshi Yamauchi, who built the company into a video
game giant from a maker of playing cards during more than half a
century at the helm, died on Thursday of pneumonia, the company
said. He was 85.
Yamauchi was the third-generation head of the family-run
business, founded in the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto in
1889 as a maker of playing cards, and served as president from
1949 until 2002. He was an executive adviser to the company at
the time of his death.
Under his leadership, the company developed the Famicom home
game console and the Game Boy handheld player that helped to
usher in the era of home game machines, which in more recent
years has been dominated by Nintendo's Wii, Sony Corp's
PlayStation, Microsoft Corp's Xbox.
Yamauchi was listed by Forbes magazine as Japan's richest
man just five years ago, when Nintendo was flying high with the
launch of the Wii with its motion-sensing controller, although
the company's fortunes have since faded as smartphones displace
consoles among gamers. His net worth at that time was estimated
at $7.8 billion.
He was ranked 13th on the latest Forbes Japan list released
this year, with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion.
Yamauchi bought the Seattle Mariners U.S. major league
baseball team in 1992 when the franchise was struggling,
although it was later taken over by Nintendo of America Inc.