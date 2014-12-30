BRIEF-Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group to invest 30 mln yuan to set up equity investment fund with partners
April 24Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
Dec 30 Nio Inc :
* Purchase of minority interests in candid gaming will give Nio 100 pct ownership in Candid
* Will issue 41 million new Nio shares as consideration for minority shares in Candid
* New shares are expected to be issued in January 2015 and will have a two years lock up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
April 24Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd :