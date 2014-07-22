July 22 Nio Inc : * Entered into deal with zenit Statistics whereby,will purchase trading systems

and related deals for trading purposes in sports betting markets * Purchase price is NOK 12 million, and will be paid by 24 million Nio shares

at a share price of NOK 0.50 * Deal includes both solutions that Zenit Statistics AB has built themselves as

well as related exclusive 3rd party agreements * Says expects this operation to generate a yearly profit of minimum NOK 3

million going forward * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage