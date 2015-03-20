TOKYO, March 20 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co said it may spend up to 1.5 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) on acquisitions and investments at home and abroad over the next 10 years as it seeks new profit sources in addition to domestic insurance.

In a medium-term business plan announced on Friday, the insurer, Japan's largest private-sector life insurer, said it plans the investment drive over the next decade as it seeks to raise earnings outside its domestic insurance base to 100 billion yen from 10 billion yen this fiscal year.

The firm said it will fund the spending drive from retained earnings and debt.

The move marks a major strategic shift for a domestic-focused company long cautious about venturing overseas. Unlike domestic rivals, Nippon Life has limited its overseas exposure up to now to minority investments, saying it lacked the experience and human resources to run foreign firms.

By contrast, other Japanese life insurers have aggressively snapped up overseas rivals to counter weak growth prospects at home, where the working-age population is rapidly shrinking.

In the largest acquisition to date by a Japanese insurer, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co last June agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for $5.7 billion. ($1 = 120.6700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)