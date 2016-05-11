BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
* Bright scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Nippon Piston Ring Co Ltd :
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB-"
* Says rating outlook stable
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/71yzhA
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.