TOKYO May 16 Nippon Prologis REIT Inc,
a real estate trust set up by U.S. warehouse operator Prologis
Inc, said on Thursday it would sell 96,200 new shares
worth 82.8 billion yen ($808 million) to further expand in
Japan.
Prologis said in a statement it plans to buy warehouses,
mainly in the greater Tokyo region, with the funds.
The REIT's shares have surged 57 percent since their market
debut in February, as the stock market gained momentum due to
Japanese government stimulus measures aimed at tackling
deflation.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT index gained about 24
percent since the beginning of the year, while Japan's property
stocks index jumped about 54 percent for the same
period.