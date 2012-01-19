Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to invest about 20 billion yen in Reliance Capital Asset Management, the fund management unit of Reliance Capital (RLCP.NS), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Nippon Life has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in the Reliance Capital subsidiary and the Japanese company will announce the investment later in the day, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

A Reliance Capital spokesman in Mumbai did not respond to phone calls by Reuters seeking comment.

Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, agreed in March last year to sell a 26 percent stake in its life insurance business to Nippon Life for $680 million, valuing the business at $2.6 billion.

(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)