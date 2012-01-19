* Japanese insurer to pay $290 mln for stake
* Deal values Reliance Capital Asset Management at $1.1 bln
* Nippon already owns 26 pct of Reliance Capital's life
insurance unit
* Reliance Capital shares rise as much as 5.2 pct
(Adds share price, analyst comment)
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Taiga Uranaka
MUMBAI/TOKYO, Jan 19 Nippon Life Insurance
agreed to pay $290 million for a 26 percent stake in
the asset management unit of India's Reliance Capital Ltd
, joining other foreign fund managers seeking to tap
into the country's growing middle class.
The deal comes less than a year after Nippon Life, faced
with a stagnant market at home, paid $680 million for a 26
percent stake in life insurance business of Reliance Capital,
which is controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.
Foreigners are allowed hold up to 26 percent of Indian
insurance companies but there is no cap for investments in fund
managers.
Shares in Reliance Capital, which has a market
capitalisation of $1.5 billion, rose as much as 5.2 percent on
Thursday to their highest level in more than two months. The
stock ended up 3.8 percent at 329.90 rupees.
"The valuation of the deal is great from Reliance Capital's
perspective and the partnership may help both companies explore
new markets and products," said an analyst at a Mumbai
brokerage.
"Players like Nippon Life are seeing zero growth in their
home markets and therefore for them it is very important to
explore new markets like India," said the analyst, who declined
to be named.
Reliance Capital Asset Management is the No. 2 fund manager
in India with average assets under management of 823 billion
rupees ($16.3 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Nippon's purchase of a 26 percent stake values the business
at $1.1 billion, or 6.7 percent of its current assets under
management.
Previous such transactions in India have been valued at
about 4 percent of assets under management. In mature markets,
deals are often priced at 2 to 4 percent of assets under
management.
"The Indian mutual fund market has grown rapidly since it
was opened to the private sector in 1993," Nippon Life said in a
statement.
"It is an attractive market that is expected to achieve
robust growth in the long term due to the second-largest
population in the world and solid economic growth led by the
service sector and domestic consumption," it said.
Morgan Stanley was Nippon Life's adviser for the
deal.
GROWTH PROSPECTS
Lured by the long-term prospects of Asia's third-largest
economy, overseas fund managers such as U.S.-based T. Rowe Price
Group Inc have been buying into Indian money managers.
T. Rowe Price paid $140 million in 2009 for a 26 percent
stake in UTI Asset Management Co, which is controlled by four
state-run financial institutions.
French bank Natixis struck a deal in December 2010
to buy a quarter of the asset management arm of Infrastructure
Development Finance Co.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, Japan's No. 2 life insurer,
said this week it wanted to acquire one or two overseas
companies in emerging economies this year, focusing on Thailand,
Vietnam and India in Asia.
India's asset management business is likely to get a boost
from the government's decision in August to allow overseas
investors to invest up to a cumulative $10 billion in domestic
equity funds.
Assets under management by Indian fund managers rose to 5.9
trillion rupees as of March 2011 from 2.3 trillion in March
2006, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Reliance Capital, whose other businesses include broking,
consumer and commercial finance, is in talks with potential
partners to sell up to 26 percent in its general insurance
business, CEO Sam Ghosh said last month.
Ghosh said that Reliance was targeting a near-doubling of
its assets under management and advisory business in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa region to $1 billion in the next two
years.
($1=50.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo and by Sumeet Chatterjee
in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt Driskill and Ted Kerr)