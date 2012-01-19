Jan 19 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to invest about 20 billion yen ($261 million) in India's Reliance Capital Asset Management, the fund management unit of Reliance Capital, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Nippon Life has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in the Reliance Capital subsidiary and the Japanese company will announce the investment later in the day, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

A Reliance Capital spokesman in Mumbai did not respond to phone calls by Reuters seeking comment.

Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, agreed in March last year to sell a 26 percent stake in its life insurance business to Nippon Life for $680 million, valuing the business at $2.6 billion. ($1=76.75 yen) (Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)