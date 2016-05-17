BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd
* Says the company obtained the marketing approval of Uptravi in EU on May 12
* Says Uptravi is a medicine for the treatment of hypertension
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IRhnZ1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds