By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO, Nov 15 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , Japan's biggest steelmaker, expects coking coal prices to stay at $250-$300 a tonne for the next three months after nearly quadrupling this year - and a senior executive said it plans to pass most of the burden on to its customers.

The price of the key steelmaking material has surged as China, the world's biggest coking coal producer, has cut supply to curb overcapacity and pollution. With automakers and construction firms as key customers, the firm could be forced to lower profit targets if it failed to implement price hikes.

"Unless China softens its cap on coking coal output or U.S. coal export starts to surge, coking coal prices will likely remain high," Toshiharu Sakae, Nippon Steel's executive vice president, told Reuters in an interview last week.

"We plan to slash our expenses by 60 billion yen ($557.78 million) or more this financial year (to March 31), but this (high coal price) is too much for us to absorb by our efforts to cut costs," Sakae said. Nippon Steel is determined to pass on about 80 percent of the extra coal cost in price hikes.

"It's not a matter of possible or impossible, we just have to do it," Sakae said.

Premium hard coking coal prices .PHCC-AUS=SI in Australia, which dominates global exports, rose to $307.20 a tonne last week, up from about $85 at the beginning of June.

Early this month, Nippon Steel - the world's third-biggest steelmaker - posted a plunge in profits for the six months to September, hit by lower steel prices and a higher yen making exports less competitive. But it surprised investors by sticking to its annual profit target at a time when the higher material costs have led others to cut theirs.

The firm's full-year outlook - first issued in July - is based on an assumption that the coking coal price will stay flat in January-March compared with $200 a tonne, the price struck between it and Peabody Energy last month as the October-December coal benchmark.

Nippon Steel is also optimistic that demand growth will help it feed higher prices through to customers, Sakae said.

"We have a feeling that domestic demand is improving, especially in construction and automobile segments," the executive said.

"Hot coil prices in Shanghai and Southeast Asia are also on the rise," Sakae said. "Steelmakers have apparently begun passing on the higher coal cost to their buyers amid solid demand." ($1 = 107.5700 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)