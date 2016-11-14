* Sees coking coal prices at $250-300/T for next 3 months
* Aims to pass on 80 pct of higher coal costs to customers
* Coking coal prices have rocketed 300 pct this year
By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, Nov 15 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
, Japan's biggest steelmaker, expects coking coal prices
to stay at $250-$300 a tonne for the next three months after
nearly quadrupling this year - and a senior executive said it
plans to pass most of the burden on to its customers.
The price of the key steelmaking material has surged as
China, the world's biggest coking coal producer, has cut supply
to curb overcapacity and pollution. With automakers and
construction firms as key customers, the firm could be forced to
lower profit targets if it failed to implement price hikes.
"Unless China softens its cap on coking coal output or U.S.
coal export starts to surge, coking coal prices will likely
remain high," Toshiharu Sakae, Nippon Steel's executive vice
president, told Reuters in an interview last week.
"We plan to slash our expenses by 60 billion yen ($557.78
million) or more this financial year (to March 31), but this
(high coal price) is too much for us to absorb by our efforts to
cut costs," Sakae said. Nippon Steel is determined to pass on
about 80 percent of the extra coal cost in price hikes.
"It's not a matter of possible or impossible, we just have
to do it," Sakae said.
Premium hard coking coal prices .PHCC-AUS=SI in Australia,
which dominates global exports, rose to $307.20 a tonne last
week, up from about $85 at the beginning of June.
Early this month, Nippon Steel - the world's third-biggest
steelmaker - posted a plunge in profits for the six months to
September, hit by lower steel prices and a higher yen making
exports less competitive. But it surprised investors by sticking
to its annual profit target at a time when the higher material
costs have led others to cut theirs.
The firm's full-year outlook - first issued in July - is
based on an assumption that the coking coal price will stay flat
in January-March compared with $200 a tonne, the price struck
between it and Peabody Energy last month as the
October-December coal benchmark.
Nippon Steel is also optimistic that demand growth will help
it feed higher prices through to customers, Sakae said.
"We have a feeling that domestic demand is improving,
especially in construction and automobile segments," the
executive said.
"Hot coil prices in Shanghai and Southeast Asia are also on
the rise," Sakae said. "Steelmakers have apparently begun
passing on the higher coal cost to their buyers amid solid
demand."
($1 = 107.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)