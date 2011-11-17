TOKYO Nov 17 Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Al Ghurair Iron & Steel (AGIS), a steelmaker in the United Arab Emirates, for about 2 billion yen ($26 million) to tap growing demand for steel in the Middle East.

AGIS, part of the Al Ghurair Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in the emirates, makes hot-dip galvanised sheet steel.

AGIS is set to expand its production capacity to 450,000 tonnes per year from 250,000 tonnes within the next few years, and Nippon Steel plans to supply it with at least 200,000 tonnes per year of hot-rolled coil steel. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)