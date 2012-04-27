TOKYO, April 27 Nippon Steel Corp, the
world's No.4 steelmaker, reported a 36.8 percent drop in
full-year profit as Asian demand slowed and a strong yen
squeezed export margins.
Recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items,
was 143.01 billion yen ($1.77 billion) for the year ended March
31, compared with 226.34 billion yen a year earlier, Nippon
Steel said on Friday.
That beat an average estimate of 124.9 billion yen in a poll
of 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nippon Steel did not give a profit forecast for the year
ending March 2013.
Japanese steelmakers, which sell more than half of their
products overseas, are struggling with weaker exports because of
a slowing economy in China, the world's biggest consumer of the
alloy used in construction, ships and cars.
Nippon Steel's smaller domestic rival JFE Holdings
last week logged its first annual loss in its core steel
business for the year ended March 2012.
Shares of Nippon Steel have risen about 6 percent so far
this year. JFE has gained 10 percent and POSCO has
fallen about 1 percent.
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ryan Woo)