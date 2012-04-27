* Books 18.85 bln yen Q1 profit vs 37.9 bln yen yr ago

* January-March profit worst since 2009

* Strong yen cuts exports, boosts imports

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, April 27 Asia's steel market is slowly returning to a recovery track, but record output by China and a coal supply squeeze has cast a pall over the recovery scenario, said Nippon Steel Corp, after booking its worst quarterly profit since 2009.

The cost of iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, has remained high as China boosted output amid slowing growth, while BHP Billiton Ltd's declaration of force majeure on coal deliveries threatens to boost prices of coking coal, another key ingredient.

"Iron ore prices should be much lower, given the slowdown in demand," Executive Vice-President Shinichi Taniguchi told a news conference. "We are closely watching levels of crude steel output and iron ore imports in China."

"Also, the hard coking coal market could tighten considerably if BHP's industrial dispute is prolonged," he added.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content , seen as the industry benchmark, is hovering at about $147 per tonne.

BHP Billiton this month declared force majeure on deliveries from the mines in Queensland owned in partnership with Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp.

Supply has been constrained by a campaign of rolling work stoppages and other industrial action by a third of its workforce, coupled with the impact of heavy rain on mining and shipping.

Nippon Steel on Friday booked its worst quarterly profit since the Lehman credit crisis in 2009 as the strong yen squeezed margins on exports and contract prices with key users, caused an inflow of imports, pressuring prices and volume.

Its recurring profit of 18.85 billion yen ($233 million), which is pretax and excludes special items, for the quarter ended March, however, beat its own estimate for a loss of 4.1 billion yen announced three months ago.

The yen's decline to about 81 against the dollar from a record 75.7 in October, and surging output by Japan's top auto makers including Toyota Motor Corp are helping to bolster steel sales and partially offset lower demand from shipbuilders.

The company posted a recurring profit of 37.9 billion yen in the year-earlier period.

Japanese steelmakers, which sell more than half of their output overseas, are struggling with weaker exports because of a slowing economy in China, the world's biggest consumer of the alloy used in construction, ships and cars.

Japanese steelmakers lost 5.2 million tonnes in crude steel output in the year to March 2012 as exports fell by 3.6 million tonnes, while imports jumped 1.6 million tonnes, Nippon Steel said.

Smaller rival JFE Holdings Inc last week logged the first annual loss in its core steel business for the year ended March.

Neither Nippon Steel nor JFE gave profit forecasts for the year ending March 2013.

Shares of Nippon Steel have risen about 6 percent this year. JFE has gained 10 percent and South Korea's POSCO has fallen about 1 percent.