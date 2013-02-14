* Posts nine-month loss of 151.95 billion yen on merger charges

* Forecasts full-year 140 billion net loss

* Says gradual recovery underway in global economy (Adds recurring profit)

TOKYO, Feb 14 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, said on Thursday it expects crude steel production to rise by 1.2 percent in the year ending March 31 as it reported a net loss of 151.95 billion yen ($1.63 billion) in the nine months to Dec. 31.

The company, which was created through Nippon Steel's acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries, forecast a full-year net loss of 140 billion yen in its first earnings announcement since the merger was completed in October. The loss forecast comes after the companies booked impairment losses on assets before the merger was completed.

The company raised its forecast for recurring profit in the six months to March 31 to 40 billion yen from 30 billion yen as it expects improvements in the global economy to boost demand for steel.

"Signs are beginning to appear of a gradual recovery in the global economic environment from a sustaining gradual recovery in the business environment in the United States as well as an underlying trend of an improving environment in China and emerging countries," Nippon Steel Sumitomo said.

Crude steel output for the year to March 31 is expected to rise to 45.9 million tonnes. The steelmakers produced a combined group total of 45.37 million tonnes of steel in the year through March last year.

Nippon Steel Sumitomo's bigger rival, ArcelorMittal SA , said earlier this month that global steel consumption - a gauge of the world economy - would grow by 3 percent in 2013 after a 2 percent increase last year, driven by faster growth in Brazil and China, while Europe would not weaken as much.

Japanese steel demand may rise by as much as 600,000 tonnes in the year from April because of an increase in infrastructure spending from a stimulus package announced by the new Liberal Democratic Party government, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Executive Vice President Fumio Hombe told reporters.

Hombe did not give an overall forecast for steel demand.

($1 = 93.4600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Matt Driskill)