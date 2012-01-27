TOKYO Jan 27 Nippon Steel Corp, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it expects its crude steel output to fall to 30.1 million tonnes in the financial year ending on March 31, down 7.3 percent from 32.47 million tonnes last business year due to sluggish exports and lower prices.

The company said the flooding in Thailand would reduce its steel shipments for the year by 500,000 tonnes and slash profit by 14 billion yen ($181 million).

It had lowered its output forecast in November to about 30.8 million tonnes to cope with a decline in demand following the Thai flooding and uncertainties in the market. ($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)