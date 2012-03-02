COLUMN-Should aluminium bulls be worried by falling physical premiums? Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
TOKYO, March 2 Nippon Steel Corp, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it had decided on the president and chairman of the new company to be formed after its merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd.
It will brief on the appointments at 0730 GMT.
Media said earlier that Sumitomo Metal President Hiroshi Tomono will take the helm of the company that will become the world's No.2 steelmaker in October, while Shoji Muneoka, the current president of Nippon Steel, will become chairman. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.
Westonaria, SOUTH AFRICA June 12 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 202 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations southwest of Johannesburg since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday.