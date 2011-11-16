(Adds analyst comments)
* Floods in Thailand, economic woes cloud outlook - Nippon
* Further output cuts among Chinese mills unlikely-analysts
* POSCO, Sumitomo, Kobe have no plans for output cuts
(Adds quotes, details)
TOKYO, Nov 16 Nippon Steel Corp,
the world's No.4 steelmaker, said on Wednesday it plans a
further 250,000-tonne cut in crude steel output in
October-March, joining some rivals in cutting production amid
increasingly uncertain market conditions.
ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker,
said this month that steel demand was weakening further in the
second half after the European debt crisis, leading it to scale
back some investment plans.
Devastating floods in Thailand, an Asian hub of car
production, have also hit Japanese automakers hard as
parts-supply disruptions have forced them to cut output,
reducing steel demand.
Nippon Steel said it would move forward its planned overhaul
of a blast furnace at a plant near Tokyo by about a month, and
halt the plant's operations in early December.
The shutdown will cut its crude steel output by 250,000
tonnes, in addition to the 800,000-tonne output cut originally
planned for October-March compared with the same period a year
earlier. Nippon now plans second-half output of 15.25 million
tonnes.
"In the bigger scheme of things, 250,000 tonnes probably
isn't a huge amount for the Japanese. But it's still a sign of
the times that there's some localised weakness in some parts of
Asia," said James Wilson, analyst at RBS Morgans.
"Demand is flat to mildly improving in some places and the
Japanese market is reacting to short-term headwinds like the
Thai flooding."
A sudden drop-off in demand and a slump in steel prices have
caused many small Chinese steel firms to lose money.
As of end-October, 60 Chinese blast furnaces took advantage
of the demand slowdown to shut plants for maintenance. The
shutdown has cut crude steel production by around 2-3 million
tonnes, or 5 percent of an average monthly output, according to
a survey by industry consultancy Custeel.com.
But further production cuts are unlikely among Chinese steel
mills, some analysts say, unless there is a big slump in ore and
steel prices again.
"Steel mills are able to earn around 300-400 yuan per tonne
for rebar based on current iron ore prices, which has prevented
further output cuts in China," said an iron ore trader in
coastal Shandong province. But those mills that suspended some
capacity have remained cautious and not returned to normal
production yet, he added.
"Some small Chinese steel mills have even become eager to
resume output since last week to seek higher margins and propped
up by end users' restocking," said Custeel.com analyst Hu
Zhengwu, who has been in frequent touch with steel mills.
POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker,
said the company had no plans for production cuts.
Japan's Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd and Kobe
Steel Ltd also said they have no such plans.
Nippon Steel and its smaller rival JFE Steel Corp,
both exposed heavily to Asia's export market, last month slashed
their full-year profit outlooks by about 20 percent, citing a
deterioration in the steel market.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue, Manolo Serapil in Singapore, Ruby
Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)