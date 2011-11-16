TOKYO Nov 16 Nippon Steel Corp
said on Wednesday it plans a further 250,000 tonne cut in crude
steel production in the October-March second half of this
financial year to cope with a decline in demand following the
flooding in Thailand and uncertainties in the market.
Nippon Steel will move forward planned maintenance work on a
blast furnace at a plant near Tokyo by about a month and halt
the plant's operation in early December, a company spokesman
said.
The company said in October it would cut its crude steel
output in October-March by 800,000 tonnes from the same period a
year earlier to 15.50 million tonnes.
It now plans second-half output of 15.25 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)