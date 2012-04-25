* Seeking $1.23 bln in damages from POSCO, others

* Nippon files suit in Tokyo, United States

* Grain-oriented electrical steel is used in transformers (Adds Nippon Steel comment)

TOKYO, April 25 Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said it was seeking $1.23 billion in damages from South Korea's POSCO, its Japan unit and a former Nippon Steel engineer, in a lawsuit charging them with improperly obtaining electrical steel sheet technology.

Nippon Steel is seeking a suspension of POSCO's production and sales of a specific type of electrical steel sheets under the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, arguing it illicitly acquired and used its trade secrets, the company said in a statement.

Demand for the grain-oriented steel sheets (GOES), used in transformers at power plants, is growing fast in emerging markets due to their strong magnetic properties that help cut energy use.

Nippon Steel owns a 30 percent global share in the 1 million tonnes a year market, with its licensees having 40 percent, a Nippon Steel official said. POSCO is seen having a 20 percent share, he said.

Nippon Steel started investigating the case in 2008 after former POSCO employee Lee Seok Joo, who was sentenced to three years in jail on charges of selling POSCO's GOES technology to a Chinese steelmaker, told the court in his defence that the technology was originally Nippon Steel's, the Nippon Steel official said.

POSCO spokesman Chung Jae-woong rejected the allegations, saying: "We have never infringed the technology (patents of Nippon Steel.) We will actively respond to the lawsuit."

Nippon Steel, which filed complaints against POSCO and the two other parties in the Tokyo District Court on April 19 as well as in the United States, is also seeking 100 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in damages, a Nippon Steel spokesman said.

The lawsuit will not affect a broad partnership agreement between the two companies, the Nippon Steel official said. Nippon Steel and POSCO have several technical cooperation agreements, joint ventures and a joint iron ore procurement scheme under a strategic alliance agreement signed in 2000. ($1=81.15 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yuko Inoue in Tokyo and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Holmes)