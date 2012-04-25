* Seeking $1.23 bln in damages from POSCO, others
* Nippon files suit in Tokyo, United States
* Grain-oriented electrical steel is used in transformers
(Adds Nippon Steel comment)
TOKYO, April 25 Nippon Steel, the
world's No.4 steelmaker, said it was seeking $1.23 billion in
damages from South Korea's POSCO, its Japan unit and
a former Nippon Steel engineer, in a lawsuit charging them with
improperly obtaining electrical steel sheet technology.
Nippon Steel is seeking a suspension of POSCO's production
and sales of a specific type of electrical steel sheets under
the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, arguing it illicitly
acquired and used its trade secrets, the company said in a
statement.
Demand for the grain-oriented steel sheets (GOES), used in
transformers at power plants, is growing fast in emerging
markets due to their strong magnetic properties that help cut
energy use.
Nippon Steel owns a 30 percent global share in the 1 million
tonnes a year market, with its licensees having 40 percent, a
Nippon Steel official said. POSCO is seen having a 20 percent
share, he said.
Nippon Steel started investigating the case in 2008 after
former POSCO employee Lee Seok Joo, who was sentenced to three
years in jail on charges of selling POSCO's GOES technology to a
Chinese steelmaker, told the court in his defence that the
technology was originally Nippon Steel's, the Nippon Steel
official said.
POSCO spokesman Chung Jae-woong rejected the allegations,
saying: "We have never infringed the technology (patents of
Nippon Steel.) We will actively respond to the lawsuit."
Nippon Steel, which filed complaints against POSCO and the
two other parties in the Tokyo District Court on April 19 as
well as in the United States, is also seeking 100 billion yen
($1.2 billion) in damages, a Nippon Steel spokesman said.
The lawsuit will not affect a broad partnership agreement
between the two companies, the Nippon Steel official said.
Nippon Steel and POSCO have several technical cooperation
agreements, joint ventures and a joint iron ore procurement
scheme under a strategic alliance agreement signed in 2000.
($1=81.15 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yuko Inoue in Tokyo and
Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David
Holmes)