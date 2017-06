TOKYO, March 2 Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd said on Friday that after their merger, Nippon Steel President Shoji Muneoka will be chairman and CEO.

Sumitomo Metal President Hiroshi Tomono will be president and chief operating officer.

The merger of Japan's No.1 and No.3 steel makers in October will create the world's No.2 steel maker.

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)