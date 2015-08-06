* Steel pressured by cheap Chinese exports into next year
-exec
* Nippon Steel more bullish on home market due to auto
industry
By Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, Aug 7 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
, the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, sees no
recovery in Asia's sagging steel prices at least until April as
exports by top producer China will continue to weigh on the
market, a senior executive said.
The global steel industry has been battered by massive
exports of cheap steel from China, where an economic slowdown
has curtailed domestic use of the metal.
"I don't expect to see a recovery in Asia's steel product
prices at least during the October-March second half (of the
fiscal year)," Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Ota told
Reuters in an interview this week.
Still, Japanese steelmakers have held up better than some
rivals abroad as a weaker yen spurs the country's automakers to
shift some production back home.
Nippon Steel said last week its recurring profit - pre-tax
before one-off items - rose 14 percent in the April-June quarter
from a year ago as lower raw material costs boosted margins,
still forecasting an 18 percent drop in annual profit.
In contrast, many mills in the region are losing money.
"About half of Chinese mills apparently are making losses,
but they are not stopping production," Ota said.
China's steel association said last month 43 percent of its
members lost money in the first half of this year, with the
sector as a whole struggling with plummeting demand and local
prices at 20-year lows.
"We don't expect an improvement any time soon as the Chinese
government is trying to promote exports, rather than stopping or
slashing overcapacity," Ota said.
As a result, Nippon Steel, which exports nearly half of its
production, expects no major recovery in its export margin by
March, he said.
Ota was more bullish on his company's home market.
"Domestic demand will pick up in the October to March half
on higher vehicle output, increased orders of public works and a
recovery of capital expenditure by the private sector," he said.
Ota was also optimistic about Nippon Steel's own businesses
in China, where it has about 30 joint ventures, including
Baosteel-NSSMC Automotive Steel Sheets (BNA), which makes
automotive flat steel and galvanized steel sheet.
"Unless China's car production and sales fall sharply, our
business will not be affected that much," he said, citing little
competition to its high-end galvanized steel sheet.
Ota was concerned, however, that moves by U.S. counterparts
seeking antidumping actions against China and other countries
over cheap exports of corrosion-resistant steel as well as
cold-rolled steel could end in import duties.
And any import duties imposed in the United States could
force Chinese steelmakers to ship more products to an
already-swamped Asia, he said.
Chinese steel prices hit their lowest in more than 20 years
last month as demand in the world's top producer wanes, industry
data shows.
Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit 1,951
yuan ($314) a tonne last month, lowest since the contract's
launch in 2009. It has lost nearly 25 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)