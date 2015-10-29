* Nippon Steel cuts FY recurring profit to Y250 bln from Y370 bln

* To trim Oct-March output to 21.7 mln T from 22.08 mln a year ago

* JFE sees Asia's market slump continuing in Oct-March (Rewrites with details, quotes and JFE earnings)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's top two steelmakers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Holdings , slashed their full-year profit forecasts on Thursday, blaming slumping prices in Asia and slow recovery in demand at home.

Steel producers worldwide have been hit by a global slump in steel prices and record exports from China, which produces half the world's steel. As China's economy has lost steam, critics say it has been dumping steel at low prices, exacerbating existing over-capacity around the world.

"The current steel prices in Asia of products such as hot coils are abnormal," Nippon Steel executive vice president Katsuhiko Ota told a news conference on Thursday, adding that many Chinese mills are booking monthly losses.

"We don't think this would continue for a long time, but we don't expect a quick improvement either," he said.

Nippon Steel, which exports about half of its output, now expects group recurring profit, which is pre-tax before one-off items, of 250 billion yen ($2.07 billion) for the year through March 2016, from 370 billion yen estimated three months prior.

The revised forecast fell below the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate of 353 billion yen.

Japan's biggest steelmaker had expected to see inventories down to healthy level by the end of September, but it now sees a delay.

"Unfortunately, we can't say inventory adjustment was completed by September," Ota said.

As a result, the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, plans to produce 21.7 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis in the October-March period, down from 22.08 million tonnes a year earlier.

It booked a 26 percent decline in recurring profit for the April-September half, weighed down by slow demand for automobiles and houses at home as well as lower export margins.

Rival JFE also reduced its full-year profit estimate by half to 100 billion yen, missing analysts consensus of 176 billion yen, on slumping export margins.

Its recurring profit for the April-September half tumbled 47 percent to 48.39 billion yen.

Behind the weak performance was also slow demand of energy-related products such as seamless pipes amid weak oil prices, it said.

JFE plans to produce 27.7 million tonnes of crude steel in the year to March, against 28.44 million tonnes a year earlier.

Executive Vice President Shinichi Okada said he expected the Asian steel market to stay sluggish in the October-March half. ($1 = 120.7800 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)