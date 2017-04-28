UPDATE 4-G7 leaders reach impasse on climate, urge cyber crackdown
TOKYO, April 28 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday its recurring profit slid 13 percent for the year ended March as higher prices for coking coal, a vital steelmaking ingredient, bit into profit margins.
The world's third-largest steelmaker said in a statement that recurring profit - pre-tax earnings before one-off items - declined to 174.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from 200.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year. That was well above its own earlier estimate of 130 billion yen, and beat a consensus estimate of 145.9 billion yen among 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The firm didn't issue a profit forecast for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2018.
($1 = 111.1300 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
