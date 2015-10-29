TOKYO Oct 29 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
, the world's second-biggest steelmaker, said on
Thursday it plans to produce 21.70 million tonnes of crude steel
on a parent basis in the October-March half-year, against 22.08
million tonnes a year earlier.
Slumping steel prices in Asia, hit by massive exports from
China, and soft demand at home due to slack consumption of cars
and houses have forced major steelmakers like Nippon Steel and
JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings, to trim output this
year.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)