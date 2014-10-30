* Accidents at Nagoya plant cut FY2014 profit by Y24 bln
* Annual crude steel output seen rising 0.9 pct y/y
* Expects to maintain H1 margin in H2
TOKYO, Oct 30 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday its
first-half recurring profit rose 1.5 percent as lower material
costs boosted margins and offset appraisal losses on its
high-priced stockpiles.
The world's No.2 steelmaker by output stuck to its full-year
forecast of 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) in recurring profit,
which is pre-tax before one-off items, compared with the 403.77
billion yen mean estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The first-half profit came above our initial estimate. But
we are keeping our full-year forecast as accidents at the Nagoya
plant will reduce an annual profit by 24 billion yen," Executive
Vice President Katsuhiko Ota told a news conference on Thursday.
The Nagoya plant in central Japan, which was built in 1958
and produces about 15 percent of the company's total steel
output, suffered a fire in early September, following a series
of power failures and smoke releases earlier this year.
The global steel industry has been struggling with
over-capacity and sluggish demand in China, the world's biggest
producer and consumer of steel, as economic growth there slows.
But Japanese steelmakers have managed to eke out a profit, aided
by falling iron ore prices and sound domestic steel demand.
China's woes have led to iron ore prices dropping to
five-year lows this year as supplies of the primary steel-making
material build up.
"A pullback in domestic demand after a national sales tax
hike in April is slowly subsiding. Steel demand for warehouses,
hospitals and schools remains strong, while demand from
shipbuilders is also solid," Ota said.
"We expect to maintain our first-half margins in the second
half of this business year."
Nippon Steel said its recurring profit for the
April-September period totaled 176.32 billion yen ($1.62
billion), against 173.69 billion yen in the same period a year
earlier.
The Tokyo-based company plans to produce 46.10 million
tonnes of crude steel on a parent-company basis in the year to
March 31, compared with 45.67 million tonnes a year earlier.
Its planned steel output for fiscal 2014 marks the highest
since fiscal 2007, before the Lehman shock, when its output was
46.73 million tonnes.
Rival JFE Holdings Inc said earlier this week that
its unit JFE Steel plans annual crude steel output of 29.2
million tonnes this year, up from 28.67 million tonnes in the
prior year and the highest since fiscal 2007.
(1 US dollar = 109.0800 Japanese yen)
