TOKYO Dec 15 Japan needs more industry consolidation to slash costs and improve production efficiency as the soaring yen has made the country a costlier manufacturing base, the chairman of Nippon Steel Corp Akio Mimura said on Thursday.

Nippon Steel, the world's No.5 steelmaker, this week got the go-ahead from Japanese authorities to merge with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd, which will create the world's second-biggest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal next October.

The $22.5 billion combination will be Japan's biggest non-financial sector merger.

"Doing away with inefficient facilities or consolidating production facilities through mergers, as we are heading towards, provides an effective tool to squeeze domestic costs and combat a surging yen," he said.

"We hope the authorities' decision yesterday becomes a good first step to spur industry consolidation among companies dithering on such moves," he said.

Japanese companies tend to be less active in forming strategic mergers than their overseas counterparts, as they are often seen as last resort of failing firms. Merged companies also tend to have more difficulty in making hard choices about business divestment as it is harder to reduce headcount in Japan.

The merged entity of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo aims for cost cuts of 150 billion yen($1.92 billion)three years after the merger through the consolidation of facilities but without shutting down any of their domestic mills. ($1 = 78.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)