TOKYO Dec 15 Japan needs more industry
consolidation to slash costs and improve production efficiency
as the soaring yen has made the country a costlier manufacturing
base, the chairman of Nippon Steel Corp Akio Mimura
said on Thursday.
Nippon Steel, the world's No.5 steelmaker, this week got the
go-ahead from Japanese authorities to merge with Sumitomo Metal
Industries Ltd, which will create the world's
second-biggest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal next
October.
The $22.5 billion combination will be Japan's biggest
non-financial sector merger.
"Doing away with inefficient facilities or consolidating
production facilities through mergers, as we are heading
towards, provides an effective tool to squeeze domestic costs
and combat a surging yen," he said.
"We hope the authorities' decision yesterday becomes a good
first step to spur industry consolidation among companies
dithering on such moves," he said.
Japanese companies tend to be less active in forming
strategic mergers than their overseas counterparts, as they are
often seen as last resort of failing firms. Merged companies
also tend to have more difficulty in making hard choices about
business divestment as it is harder to reduce headcount in
Japan.
The merged entity of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo aims for cost
cuts of 150 billion yen($1.92 billion)three years after the
merger through the consolidation of facilities but without
shutting down any of their domestic mills.
($1 = 78.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)