GE names John Flannery chief executive
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.
TOKYO Jan 31 Nippon Yusen KK, Japan's biggest shipping company, said on Tuesday it expects its recurring income to receive a 30 billion yen ($393 million) boost in the year starting on April 1 from gains in its non-liner business.
Nippon Yusen said it now expects a recurring loss in the current business year of 31 billion yen, bigger than its previous forecast for a 22.5 billion yen loss, on falling shipping fees, high fuel costs stemming from sanctions against Iran, and a high yen. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w