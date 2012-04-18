TOKYO, April 19 Craig Naylor, the American
former president and chief executive of Nippon Sheet Glass Co
, said he was stepping down due to disagreements over
strategy with the board, confirming the company's explanation
for his abrupt resignation on Wednesday.
"The board and I have a fundamental disagreement on the
strategy for the company and the way in which that strategy
should be implemented," Naylor said in an emailed statement to
Reuters, his first public comment on the issue.
"I recognize that the board should have a CEO who is fully
committed to the direction it sets. As a result, I thought it
best if I were to tender my resignation. The decision to resign
was entirely my own."
Out of respect for the board Naylor said he would not go
into details on the disagreements about strategy.