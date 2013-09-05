(Removes superfluous letter in headline)
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp said its joint venture with China's Baoshan
Iron & Steel will spend 1.1 billion yuan ($180
million) to boost output of automotive steel sheet to meet
growing demand in China.
The investment is the latest move in a global expansion by
Nippon Steel, the world's second-biggest steel maker, aiming to
increase its presence in growing markets such as China, the
world's top automobile market.
The 50-50 joint venture between Nippon Steel and Baoshan,
China's biggest listed steelmaker by market value, plans to
build a new hot-dip galvanizing line next to existing facilities
in Shanghai.
Annual production capacity of the automotive steel sheet
venture will be increased by 420,000 tonnes to 2.62 million
tonnes when the new line starts operating in 2015.
"We expect automobile sales will grow further in China and
we want to maintain our market share of about 50 percent,"
Yoichi Hosoya, general manager of Nippon Steel, told a news
conference on Thursday. "That's the reason why we have decided
to build a new line,"
The combined share of the joint venture and Baoshan's own
facilities in China's automotive steel sheet market stands at
around 50 percent, he said, adding that the main customers of
the joint venture are Japanese automakers.
Sales in China by Japanese carmakers tumbled after a
territorial row caused an outbreak of anti-Japanese sentiment
last September, but their market share has been steadily
recovering this year.
Nippon Steel has been accelerating its global expansion. It
began producing automotive steel pipes in Mexico in May,
followed by the start of mass production of automotive steel
pipes in India in June.
Its Japanese rival, JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings Inc
, also said in June it will build a galvanizing line for
automobiles in Indonesia.
($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by David Holmes)